PFG Advisors Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 574,742 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after buying an additional 218,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

