PFG Advisors Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,439,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.21.

EQIX opened at $713.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $698.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $735.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.