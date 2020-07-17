PFG Advisors Sells 319 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $54,899,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

