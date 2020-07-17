PFG Advisors Sells 2,913 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $78.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

