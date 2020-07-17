PFG Advisors Sells 181 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $217.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $220.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

