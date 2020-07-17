PFG Advisors Sells 1,635 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

