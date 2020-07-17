PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $7,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.