PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.