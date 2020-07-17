PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

