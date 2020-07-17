PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 234.9% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

