PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $225.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $226.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.