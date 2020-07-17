PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 77,958 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of FSKR opened at $13.41 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $14.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

