PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,772 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $288.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

