PFG Advisors Purchases 1,606 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,463,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,879,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $123.88 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.