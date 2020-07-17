PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.