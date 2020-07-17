PFG Advisors Invests $941,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lumentum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Shares of LITE opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

