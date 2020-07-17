PFG Advisors Invests $685,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $423.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.85, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

