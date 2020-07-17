PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $34.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

