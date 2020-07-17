PFG Advisors Has $995,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 839,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.