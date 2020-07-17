PFG Advisors Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.