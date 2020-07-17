PFG Advisors Has $665,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

