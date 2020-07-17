PFG Advisors Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $58.83 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

