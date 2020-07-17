PFG Advisors Has $627,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Tesla by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 67 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $685.31.

Tesla stock opened at $1,546.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,071.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

