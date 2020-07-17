PFG Advisors Has $551,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

