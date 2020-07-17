PFG Advisors Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.