PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

PFG Advisors increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $31.94 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

