PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $99.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

