PFG Advisors Buys 1,442 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

