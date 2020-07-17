PFG Advisors Buys 1,413 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

