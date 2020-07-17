PFG Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $129.32 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

