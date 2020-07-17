PFG Advisors Acquires 901 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.