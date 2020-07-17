PFG Advisors Acquires 756 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 26.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 131.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

LRCX opened at $343.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $350.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

