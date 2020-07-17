PFG Advisors Acquires 205 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $280.46 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $288.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

