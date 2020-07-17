PFG Advisors Acquires 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

