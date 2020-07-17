PFG Advisors Acquires 1,518 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

