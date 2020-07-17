Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.92, approximately 431,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 367,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Personalis by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 6,014.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

