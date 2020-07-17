Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

