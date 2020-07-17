Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

