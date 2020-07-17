Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,365.54. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.