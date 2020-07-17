Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.