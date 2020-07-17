Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

