Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,936 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,344,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,752.4% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 122,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.