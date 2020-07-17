PepsiCo, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 608.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

