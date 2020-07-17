Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

