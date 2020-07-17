Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Petropavlovsk from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 39 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 28.45 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.55 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $942.50 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

