Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $802,048.60 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

