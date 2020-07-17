Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($3.58). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

