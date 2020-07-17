Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.00. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 8,638,006 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

