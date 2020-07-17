Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

