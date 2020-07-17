Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

